SSC UDG Departmental Exam 2016 Results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final results of Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive exam held in the year 2016 through its official website – ssc.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by logging into the official website.

Moreover, the merit list has been prepared by the Staff Selection Commission based on the performance of candidates after the evaluation of Paper I and Paper II. According to the notification on the official website, 145 candidates qualified after the written examination and on the basis of that result cut off marks was fixed by the Commission. The final selection list has been prepared on the basis of marks scored by candidates in Written Examination (Paper-I+Paper-II) and evaluation of APARs.

Direct link to check the notification for result declaration on the website: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/result_departmental_07122018.pdf

How to download the SSC Departmental Exam Final Result 2018?

Log in to the official website as mentioned above

Click on the first link on the homepage that reads, “Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016-Declaration of Final Result”

Candidates will be taken to the PDF

Check the PDF carefully and download the same

Take a print out of the result for reference if necessary

To log in directly to the official website of SSC and check the result, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in

