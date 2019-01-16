SSC Recruitment Exam 2018-19: The instructions to download Admit Card for the upcoming Selection Posts Phase VI examination has been released at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the notification by clicking on the direct link given below.

SSC Selection Posts Exam 2018-19 Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the download of SSC Selection Posts Phase VI Exam 2018 Admit Card on its official website on yesterday, i.e. January 15, 2019. Candidates who have submitted their application forms for the examination last year can check the notification by clicking on the link which is given below.

Moreover, according to the notification on the official website of SSC, the instructions to download Admit Card of Selection Posts Phase VI has been published through the pdf. Candidates can access the same by logging into – ssc.nic.in and following the instructions given here.

How to download the Notification for Admit Card Download?

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in

On clicking, candidates will be directed to the homepage of SSC

Here, click on the link that reads, ” Important Instruction / Advisory for Downloading the Admit Card in respect of Selection Post Examination, Phase VI-2018 (0.20 KB)”

Candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the same and take a print out of the pdf for reference

Candidates are advised to go through the pdf carefully so that they don’t miss put any important information regarding the downloading of the admit cards from the website of SSC.

Candidates can click on this link to download the PDF: https://ssc.nic.in/

