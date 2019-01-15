SSC Steno Group C and D Result 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the result of Stenographer Group C and D exam 2017 result on its official website soon. SSC has released a notification announcing the dates on ssc.nic.in and candidates can check the same here.

SSC Steno Group C and D Result 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result dates of Stenographer Group C and D exam 2017 through a notification released on the official website. According to the notification on the official website – ssc.nic.in, the SSC will release the final result through the website on March 29, 2019. The Staff Selection Commission had earlier declared the Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2017 Skill Test results on November 28, 2018 through its official website and later once again an additional result on the examination had also been released.

However, after some candidates requested for revaluation of their Skill Test, the Commission decided to review such cases and release the final result of the examination on the above-mentioned date – March 29, 2019. Candidates must note that the result will be available for download from the official website soon after it releases. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the SSC Steno Group C and D Exam Result 2017.

How to check the Notification online?

Log on to the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in

Click 0n the link that reads, “Recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017 – tentative date of declaration of final result (0 KB)” on the homepage

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed

Download the same and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

How to download result?

Go to the official website as mentioned above

Click on the Result link flashing on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download and check if your name exists on the same

Keep a copy of the pdf for reference if necessary

Direct link to download the SSC Notification: https://ssc.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More