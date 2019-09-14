SSC Steno Recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission recently notified candidates for the posts of Stenographer in Grade C & D. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website after SSC releases the application form.

SSC Steno Recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently announced vacancies for the post of Stenographer in Grade C & D. The notification for the same will be released on September 17 on the official website. Candidates who are interested to apply for the post can visit the SSC website.

It should be noted that the selection process will be done through Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ examination followed by a skill test. The selected candidates will have to go through the document verification process. Eligible candidates will have to apply for the job online on SSC website after the official notification released.

Staff Selection Commission will declare the number of vacancies on September 17 and candidates can check application procedure, age limit, salary, and selection process on the website. The students who have passed 12th can also apply for the Stenographer Grade C & D post between the age group of 18-27 years.

SSC will announce the examination date for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade C & D post soon after the application process is completed. Before appearing for the exam, the candidates will have to appear for SSC Steno Computer Based Test. On the basis of their performance, candidates will have to appear for the skill test. The candidates who manage to clear both the tests will go ahead with the recruitment process.

The application process will be completed after paying Rs 100 fees. For more details, interested candidates are requested to visit the official website.

