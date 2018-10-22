SSC stenographer 2018 Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC Stenographer exam all over India. All the interested candidates have to pass 2 tests for the recruitment process- the first one is the Written Test and other is the Skill Test. The age limit for SSC Stenographer 2018 is for the 18-27 age group and an age relaxation of 5 years is given to SC/ST and in case of OBC candidates the age relaxation for 3 years.

SSC stenographer 2018 Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC Stenographer exam all over India in order to recruit Stenographer Grade C (Group B – Non-Gazetted) and Grade D (Group C – Non-Gazetted). All the interested candidates have to pass 2 tests for the recruitment process- the first one is the Written Test and other is the Skill Test. The syllabus for SSC Stenographer 2018 includes History, Economy, Awards and Honours, awareness about sports and current affairs

In terms of English Language and Comprehension, all the candidates should stress on Sentence Structure, Synonyms-Antonyms, Grammar, Reading Comprehension and Para Jumbles. The interested candidates should also pay attention to General Intelligence and Logical Reasoning which involves Arithmetic Computation, Syllogism, Blood Relation, Number Series, Problem Solving Skills, Visual Memory.

The application fees for the SSC Stenographer 2018 is for UR/OBC is @s 100 and in case of SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Female, there are no application fees, as reported by reputed Educational websites and media.

Beside WRitten test, there is another stage for the SSC Stenographer recruitment 2018, that is Skill Test. All the eligible and interested candidates, who pass/qualify the written test will be called for skill test.

For further details, all the interested candidates/aspirants can go on the website and can carefully examine all the details about the examination.

