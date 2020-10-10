SSC on Saturday releases the Stenographer Grade C & D examination 2020 notification at website ssc.nic.in. Commission invites Online Applications from October 10 to November 4, 2020.

SSC stenographer group C, D recruitment 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Stenographer Group C, D posts. SSC released this notification on its official website ssc.nic.in on 10 October 2020.Concurrently, the registration for the same has started.

Candidates wanting to apply for the recruitment of SSC Stenographer Group C, D can apply online on the Commission’s website ssc.nic.in till 4 November 2020. As per this recruitment notification, the number of vacancies will be released later.

SSC Stenographer Exam 2020 Apply Online:

Eligible candidates may apply online for SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Examination 2020 at ssc.ni.in. Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login. The last date and time for submission of online applications is 4th November,2020 (Time-23:30).

Educational qualification :

Candidate must have obtained at least 12th pass or its equivalent education from any recognized board or institute.

Selection Process :

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct an Open Competitive Computer Based Examination for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade C (Group B, Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade D (Group C) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

Computer Based Examination will be held from 29th March,2021 to 31st March,2021. The Examination will consist of 200 questions, each carrying equal marks. Stenographer Grade C & D paper will consist of questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension.

Application fee:

General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100, whereas the reserved category candidates will not have to pay any fee.Candidates can submit the fee online by 6th November,2020. However, the candidates who want to deposit the fee through SBI Challan can pay the application fee by 10th November,2020 through challan made before 8th November,2020.

Age Criteria:

Stenographer Grade C: 18 to 30 years as on 01-08-2020

Stenographer Grade D: 18 to 27 years as on 01-08-2020

