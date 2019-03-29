SSC Stenographer C, D Exam 2017: The vacancy details of the SSC Stenographer C, D Exam 2017 has been released on the official website ssc.nic.in by the Staff Selection Commission. The eligible candidates who appeared for the written examination held in 2017 can visit the official website of SSC. While, the skill test has already been declared on November 28, 2018 on the official website.

SSC Stenographer C, D Exam 2017: Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Stenographer C, D Exam 2017 vacancy details on the official website ssc.nic.in. The interested candidates who appeared for the written examination held in 2017 can visit the official website of SSC. The official notice is available on the website from March 28, 2019. As per the media reports, SSC Stenographer C, D Exam 2017 will be declared on March 29, 2019. Those candidates who have qualified the skill test in the previous year will be called for document verification. The skill test was declared on November 28, 2018 on the official website. Through this recruitment examination, a total of 33 Stenographer Group C posts and 1,434 Stenographer Group D posts are to be filled in various ministries through this recruitment drive. Moreover, the notice also includes the organisation name and pay band for Stenographer Stenographer C, D Exam 2017.

Steps to check vacancy details:

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says Final Vacancy position for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination- 2017

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download it for future use

Check the direct link here

A total of 601 candidates have qualified the skill test for the post of Stenographer Grade C and 2,211 candidates for Stenographer Grade D. The written examination was held from September 4, 2019, to September 7, 2019. The candidates can register till July 15, 2017. The allocation of the candidates will be made to User Departments, depending upon their merit score and the option exercised by them. The interested candidates can keep a check on the official website.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the result of SSC GD Constable Exam 2018. The eligible candidates who appeared in the examination can check their result on SSC GD 2019 result date on the official website of SSC.

About Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) comes under the Government of India. The basic purpose is to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It is currently functioning as an autonomous body. It is engaged in conducting competitive exams for recruitment to various posts in the SSC departments, organisations.

