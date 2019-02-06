SSC Steno Grade C and D Exam 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has cancelled the Stenographer Grade C and D examination held on February 5 and has announced the new examination dates on its official website. Check the new exam date here.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has cancelled the examination for the recruitment of Grade C and D Stenographer posts held on February 5, 2019, according to reports in a leading daily. The shift I examination was conducted from 10:00AM to 12 noon and the commission cancelled the examination as it accidentally helping the candidates by enabling e-calculators in the examination. The Commission is now going to conduct a fresh examination and according to reports, the new examination date is February 8, 2019.

Moreover, the candidates should note that only those who had appeared in the shift one examination held on Feb 5 are eligible for appearing in the scheduled re-examination. The examination will commence from 3:00PM to 5:00PM on the scheduled date.

Meanwhile, the commission had issued the advertisement for the recruitment of Grade C and D staffs in the month of October last year. The recruitment drive is being conducted for recruiting candidates for the posts of Stenographer through a competitive examination under the SSC.

