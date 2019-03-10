SSC Stenographer Exam: The provisional answer keys for the Group C, D recruitment examination have been released on the official website at ssc.nic.in by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website. The interested candidates are requested to download the answer keys through the official website, ssc.nic.in. In case of errors, the candidates can raise the objections till March 11, 2019.

The Commission conducted the Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination-2018 from 05.02.2019 to 08.02.2019 in the computer-based mode. The candidates may login using their User ID (i.e. Roll Number) and Password (as per Admission Certificate) and submit representations, if any, from 08.03.2019 to 11.03.2019 (06.00 PM). They can pay through on-line method only, on payment of Rs.100/-per challenge. The candidates can take out a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available, after the above specified time limit.

SSC Steno Group C, D answer key released: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter the user id i.e. roll number and password

Step 4: Answer key will be downloaded on the screen

Step 5: Downlaod it, and take out a print out for future use.

The results will be declared by April 15, 2019.

The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative result dates. The interested and eligible candidates can check their results from the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Important Dates (Tentative date of result declaration):

• Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2018 (Paper-I): March 25, 2019

• Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination2017 (Final Result): March 29, 2019

• Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination2018 (Written Examination): April 15, 2019

• Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Matriculation Level): May 10, 2019

• Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Higher Secondary Level): May 17, 2019

• Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Graduation Level): May 25, 2019

• Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 (Paper-I): May 25, 2019

• Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (written examination): May 31, 2019.

