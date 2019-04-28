SSC Stenographer Grade C 2017: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination from June 29, 2019, from 3 pm to 6 pm at New Delhi, as per the latest notification released at the official website. The hall tickets of Stenographer Grade C, examination 2017 will be released at sscnr.net.in. On March 29, the final result of SSC Stenographer C, D Exam 2017 was announced, while the skill test result was declared on November 28, 2018.

Meanwhile, a notification was advertised to fill a total of 1,434 (185 for reserved category) in various ministries for Stenographer D posts. Moreover, the notice also includes the organisation name and pay band for Stenographer Stenographer C, D Exam 2017.

Check out the notification available here

After the examination, 601 candidates qualified the skill test for the post of Stenographer Grade C and a total of 2,211 candidates had qualified for Stenographer Grade D.

Meanwhile, an additional list of 68 ex-servicemen candidates along with

their marks has been uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in for the examination of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination – 2018. The examination was conducted on January 13, 2019. Details and the result of the descriptive paper (Paper-II) of the aforesaid examination are available at para-5 of write updated March 22, 2019.

Subsequently, it was found that 68 ex-servicemen candidates belonging to UR category were not declared qualified even after scoring more marks than the last

selected UR category candidate due to inadvertent omission.

The Commission conducted the sub-inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2018 from March 12, 2019, to March 16, 2019, in the computer-based mode. The tentative answer keys for the examination have been uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

