SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC is going to release the official notification for Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment 2018 on its official website soon. Interested candidates can check the SSC’s official website to download the notification as soon as it is published at ssc.nic.in.

According to earlier reports, the commission announced that the application for the recruitment was supposed to start on July 7 and end on July 30. Moreover, the examination for the Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment 2018 was supposed to be conducted by the commission from September 4 to September 8. However, it has been postponed and as per reports, the release of notification has been delayed.

Steps to check the official notification online:

Log in to the official website of SSc, ssc.nic.in Search for the link that reads ‘SSC Group C and D Recruitment Notification 2018’ and click on the same You will be directed to a pdf Download the same and take a print out of the same for reference

To go to the official website of the SSC, click here: https://ssc.nic.in/

