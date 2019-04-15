SSC Stenographer Grade C and D written exams result: SSC is going to release the results for the recruitment exams for the post of Stenographer Grade C and D level on April 15, 2019. The result will be announced on the official website od the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D written exams result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the result for the recruitment exam held for the post of stenographer grade C and D level jobs on Monday, April 15, 2019. The result will be declared at the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in. The SSC examination was held in 2018 as a computer-based test (CBT). A total number of 696 grade D and 505 grade C level vacancies were to be filled through this recruitment drive. The exam for the same was conducted in more than 107 cities and 208 exam centres in India. According to the official data, a total of 4.36 lakh candidates registered for the recruitment examination out of which 1.85 lakh attempted the test.

Step to download the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D result:

Step 1: visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying SSC grade C and D result present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open up.

Step 4: Log in using the provided registration number and password.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future references.

As per the reports, the link for the result will be activated by today evening. However, there is still no official confirmation about the results. A temporary answer key was released for the same post but the final answer key is still not released.

