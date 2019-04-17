SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2017 under IA&A department recruitment: According to the latest information mentioned on the Staff Selection Commission official website regarding the 40 selected candidates for the post of Stenographer under Indian Audits and Accounts Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit-cum state preferences. This is applied only for those who have been nominated for the appointment through the Stenographer in Grade C, D Examination 2017.

For more detailed information, candidates can visit the website www.cag.gov.in of the Comptroller & AuditGeneraleal of India. The selected candidates are requested to click on the mentioned website or they can directly click on this link cag.delhi.nic.in/statechoice to fill up the details of their personal information, state preference and attestation form. The online process of the same will begin from April 29 and end on May 27, 2019.

Here’s the detailed notification mentioned on cag.gov.in.

How to fill information:

Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before filling the required information. After filling the details, candidates are requested to take a print out of the personal information (one copy), state preference (one copy) and attestation form (two copies). The hard copies of the same will be duly signed by the candidates, should be sent to the office by June 17, 2019.

How to send the hard copies

While filling the details, make sure to fill the information correctly regarding the examination and post. Name of the Examination is Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination – 2017 and name of the post is Stenographer. The name of the post should invariably be mentioned on the left-hand side top corner of the envelope. It should be duly signed copies consisting of personal information, State Preference and Attestation. The application form may be sent by speed post to on this below address:

Shri V S Venkatanathan

Assistant Comptroller and Auditor General (N),

Office of the Comptroller and auditor General of India,

9, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg,

New Delhi – 110124

