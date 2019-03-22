SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam 2017: The revised skill test result for the examination of Stenographer Grade C and Group D 2017 has been released on the official website, ssc.nic.in by the Staff Selection Commission. Those who applied for the post are requested to check the same on the official website. Also, for the document verification round, the Commission officials said that it will begin from March 23 at the regional office.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the revised skill test result for the Stenographer Grade C and Group D Exam 2017 on the official website ssc.nic.in. The applicants who applied for the post can check their result on the official website of SSC. As per the information available, after a detailed comprehensive review of the skill test evaluation, a total of 16 additional candidates have qualified in skill test for Stenographer Grade C.

While 74 additional candidates have qualified in skill test for Stenographer D. After the announcement of result, the commission officials said that the candidates will be called for submitting the documents at the regional offices. The process of verifying the documents will start from March 23 and March 24. For further information regarding the detailed schedule of document verification and downloading of admit cards, the candidates are requested to visit the official website of the concerned regional offices.

For the recruitment of Stenographers, the SSC conducts a Computer-Based test. After qualifying the CBT, the candidates will be called for the Skill Test. The qualifiers of the Skill test will be called for the final selection, then they will be selected on the basis of their merit in the Computer-Based Examination.

The final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the scores in the Computer Based Examination along with the preference of Posts/ Departments, availed at the time of Document Verification.

Meanwhile, the percentage of mistakes of the candidates who appeared in the Skill Test has

been uploaded on the website of the Commission @ ssc.nic.in. The candidates should mention their login with User ID (i.e. Roll Number) and Password (i.e. Date of Birth). The process of filling the details started from March 20, 2019 and it will end on April 19, 2019. Through this, the candidates can check their percentage of mistakes committed during the Skill Test.

Moreover, the candidates applying for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2018 can submit their online applications before the closing date, that is April 5, 2019. Here is the important note for the candidates that they should apply for the same immediately in order to avoid last moment inconvenience of disconnection/inability or failure to log in to the website on account of heavy load on the website.

