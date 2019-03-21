SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam 2017: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2017 Percentage of Mistakes of the Skill Test on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the notification by following the instructions given here.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for the Recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2017 through its official website. According to the official website of SSC, the Percentage of Mistakes of the Skill Test held for the recruitment to the post of Grade C and D posts has been published on the official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now check the notification on the SSC official website that reads, “Recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2017 – Percentage of Mistakes of the Skill Test”.

How to download the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam 2017 notification?

1. Log into the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

2. Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2017 – Percentage of Mistakes of the Skill Test” on the homepage

3. On clicking, a PDF will be displayed on the screen of your computer

4. Candidates need to download the PDF and go through the same

Candidates must note that the notification will be available on the website for a specific time and candidates need to download the pdf of Percentage of Mistakes of the Skill Test before the Commission deactivates the process on the official website of SSC. Moreover, the results of Stenographer Grade C and D 2017 has been released on the official website. A notification that reads, “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2017 – Declaration of Additional Result of Skill Test” has been published and candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the result from the SSC website now.

Candidates can check the notification directly by clicking on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/marks_steno_20032019.pdf

