SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released a notification announcing the result declaration date for SSC Steno Grade C and D Exam 2018 on the official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the4 SSC Steno Grade C and D Exam last year and are waiting for the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam Result 2019 may check the date of the result by visiting the official website mentioned above with the help of the steps given here.

Also, according to the notification released by the Staff Selection Commission, the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2018 Result will be tentatively released on April 15, 2019 through the official website. The results will be available for download as soon as the Commission publishes it on the website.

How to check the date of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2018?

1. Log into the official website of the Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above

2. Click on the latest updated link on the SSC’s homepage which reads, “Status Report as on 07.03.2019 of Results to be declared by the Commission (521.63 KB)”

3. On clicking, a pdf will appear on the computer screen

4. Candidates need to check the same and go through the details

5. Towards the last part in the pdf, the result date of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2018 is given

6. Candidates can also download the PDF for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission: SSC Official Website

