SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Notification 2019 on its official website – ssc.nic.in. on September 20, 2019. Candidates who are interested to apply to the vacant posts are advised to check the details of Grade C and D Category posts such as Eligibility criteria, application procedure, examination pattern, how to apply and other details in the notification. Candidates are also advised to download the notification for the recruitment by following the instructions given below.
How to download the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019?
- Candidates are advised to log on to the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the notification link
- On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the screen
- Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary
Direct link to download the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019
Moreover, the notification on the official website of SSC says that the vacancies of Stenographers will be notified in due course. However, the online application process has already begun and the last date for submission of the online application form is October 18, 2019.
SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019: Important Dates:
- The online application process starts from: September 20, 2019
- Last date for submission of online applications: October 18, 2019 (Till 5:00 PM)
- Application fee submission last date: October 20, 2019 (Till 5:00 PM)
- Last date for generation of offline Challan: October 20, 2019 (Till 5:00 PM)
- Date of Computer Based Examination for recruitment to the posts: May 5, 2020 to May 7, 2020
For more information regarding the vacancies, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SSC.