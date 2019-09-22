SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019: SSC or Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019 on ssc.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to apply must check the notification before filling the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D online application form.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Notification 2019 on its official website – ssc.nic.in. on September 20, 2019. Candidates who are interested to apply to the vacant posts are advised to check the details of Grade C and D Category posts such as Eligibility criteria, application procedure, examination pattern, how to apply and other details in the notification. Candidates are also advised to download the notification for the recruitment by following the instructions given below.

How to download the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019?

Candidates are advised to log on to the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the notification link

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

Direct link to download the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019

Moreover, the notification on the official website of SSC says that the vacancies of Stenographers will be notified in due course. However, the online application process has already begun and the last date for submission of the online application form is October 18, 2019.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019: Important Dates:

The online application process starts from: September 20, 2019

Last date for submission of online applications: October 18, 2019 (Till 5:00 PM)

Application fee submission last date: October 20, 2019 (Till 5:00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: October 20, 2019 (Till 5:00 PM)

Date of Computer Based Examination for recruitment to the posts: May 5, 2020 to May 7, 2020

For more information regarding the vacancies, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SSC.

