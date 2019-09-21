SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the notification for the recruitment of fresh candidates to the posts of Stenographers in the Grade C and D Categories. Candidates can download the notification on ssc.nic.in by following the steps given in this article.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019 notification for the recruitment of fresh candidates to the Grade C and D Category posts on the official website – ssc.nic.in. All the interested candidates are advised to check the notification on the SSC official website and download the same by following the steps given below.

How to download the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019?

Candidates need to go to the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification 2019 “

“ On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

A pdf will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and go through it carefully

Take a print out of the notification and start applying to the vacant posts

Moreover, the notification was issued by the Commission on September 20, 2019. Candidates must note that the online applications can be accessed through the official website and the last date for submission of the filled up applications has been scheduled for October 18, 2019. The authority will conduct a written examination for the selection of candidates through merit. Later, a skill test will be conducted followed by document verification of the shortlisted candidates.

SSC Stenographer 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed Class 12 or Intermediate or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University are eligible to apply to the vacant posts of Stenographer. Candidates must note that the minimum age limit for applying is 18 years and maximum age limit is 27 Years as on the last date for submission of the online application form.

