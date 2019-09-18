SSC Stenographer Grade C, D notification 2020: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will release the SSC Steno Grade C, D Recruitment 2020 Notification on the official website on September 20, 2019. Interested candidates are advised to check the details of the recruitment in this article.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D notification 2020: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has rescheduled the release date of SSC Steno Grade C, D Recruitment 2020 Notification due to some unknown reason. According to a notification released on the official website, the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Recruitment notification will now be issued on September 20, 2019 through the SSC official website, i.e. ssc.nic.in. All the candidates who are interested to fill the application for the advertised posts need to check the notification on the official website after the Commission releases the same on the scheduled date.

According to reports, the SSC Stenographer notification 2020 will be available on the official website of SSC and candidates will be able to access the application form from September 20, 2019, onwards. Moreover, the SSC Stenographer application process was supposed to begin from September 17, 2019, however, the latest notification says that the release date has been postponed. Earlier, the last date for submission of the online applications was scheduled for October 15, 2019, however, that is again expected to be extended.

How to download the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D notification 2020?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “ SSC Stenographer Grade C, D notification 2019 “

“ On clicking on the link. a pdf will be displayed

Candidates need to go through the pdf and check all the important instructions mentioned before filling the online application form

The pdf will contain details such as Application procedure, Eligibility Criteria, Important dates, application fees, etc

Download the notification and take a print out of the same for future reference

As per earlier trends, those above the age of 18 years will be eligible to apply to the Stenographer Grade C, D posts. For more information, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SSC and check the latest updates on a regular basis.

