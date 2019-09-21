SSC Stenographer Grade C, D recruitment 2019: The application process for the recruitment to the post of Stenographer grade C and grade D has been started by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Check details.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D recruitment 2019: Check last date to apply, registration process, admit card and other details

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D recruitment 2019: The registration process for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Stenographer grade C and grade D recruitment has been started on September 20, Friday, 2019. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in. All the candidates are urged to apply for the same before the last date of registration which is October 18, 2019. The recruitment examination for the same will be conducted from May 5 to May 7, 2020.

Eligibility for SSC Stenographer recruitment 2020:

Educational qualification:

All the candidates who have qualified class 12th or any equivalent examination can apply or the recruitment to the post of stenographer.

Age limit:

The lower age limit for the recruitment to the post of stenographer is 18 years and the upper age limit for the same is 27 years. Further relaxation will be provided to the candidates of the reserved category.

Steps to apply for SSC recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying SSC Stenographer present on hte home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap on the new registrations.

Step 5: Enter the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Fill the form and upload all necessary images.

Step 8: Make the payment.

Important dates for SSC recruitment 2020:

First date to apply online: September 20, 2019

Last date to apply online: October 18, 2019

Last date for receipt of application: October 18, 2019

Last date for submitting the fee: October 20, 2019

Last date for generation of offline challan: October 20, 2019

Last date for payment through challan: October 22, 2019

Computer based test: May 5 to May 7, 2020

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App