SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam 2018: Staff Selection Commission has released a notification announcing the dates of Stenographer Grade C, D Exam result on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the result date and the steps to download the result here.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the release of the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam 2018 results on February 13, 2019. According to the notification on the official website of SSC, the results of the recruitment examination has been scheduled to be released on April 15, 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination must note that the results will be available for download on the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. The Commission will publish the results on the website and the link to download the results will also be activated on the result declaration day.

How to download the result of SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam 2018?

1. Log on to the official website of Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above

2. Now, click on the link that reads, “SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam Result 2018” on the homepage

3. Candidates on clicking on the link will be directed to a different page

4. Here, enter the roll number and date of birth

5. Click on the submit button

6. The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

7. Download the same and take a print out of the result for reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of SSC: https://ssc.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More