SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Recruitment Exam 2018: The results of the Stenographer Grade C, D Recruitment exam is all set to be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website soon. The Commission has released a notification announcing the result date. Candidates can download the same by clicking on the link given below.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification on its official website announcing the result declaration date of the SSC Steno Grade c, D Exam 2018. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for the result can check the notification on the official website of SSC. According to the notification, the results will be declared on April 15, 2019, and will be available for download after it is published by the Commission.

Direct link to download the notification: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/steno18_notice_13022019.pdf

How to download the SSC Stenographer Result Date notification 2018?

1. Log into the website of SSC as mentioned above

2. Click on the link that reads, “Notice – Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018 (353.34 KB)” on the homepage

3. On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a pdf

4. Download the pdf and go through it

How to check the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Result 2018?

1. Visit the official website of SSC

2. Search for the result link on the homepage

3. Click on the same and wait for the page to download

4. Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth on the space provided on the page\

5. Submit the details

6. The result of the SSC Steno Exam 2018 will be displayed on the computer screen

7. Download the same and take a print out of the result for future reference if necessary

Direct link to download the result of Steno Grade C, D exam 2018: https://ssc.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More