SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam Result 2018 through the official website – ssc.nic.in soon, according to a notification released on the official website of SSC. According to the latest update, the result will be announced on April 15, 2019, on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination are advised to check the instructions given below to download the results of RRB Grade C and D Recruitment Exam 2018.

How to download the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2018?

1. Log into the official website of the Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above

2. Search for the link that reads, “SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2018 download”

3. Candidates will be taken to a new window

4. Now, candidates will have to enter their roll number as written on the admit cards

5. Submit the details

6. The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer’

7. Download the same and take a print out of the result for future reference

Direct link to go to the official website and check out the latest notification: ssc.nic.in

Click on this link: Important Notice for Candidates

