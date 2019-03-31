SSC Stenographer Grade C, D result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the date of SSC Stenographer Grade C, D result declaration on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can now check the date and steps to download the SSC Steno results through the SSC website given below.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification announcing the date of SSC Stenographer Grade C, D result declaration on the official website – ssc.nic.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination can now check the date and steps to download the SSC Steno results through the SSC website given below. According to the notification released on the official website, the SSC Steno Grade C, D result will be released on April 15, 2019.

Candidates must note that the Staff Selection Commission will publish the results only on the official website. The Staff Selection Commission conducted the recruitment examination to fill up the vacant positions of Grade C and Grade D in the Ministries under the organisation.

To check the notification on the official website, candidates need to visit ssc.nic.in and click on the notification that reads, ” Status Report as on 29.03.2019 of Results to be declared by the Commission”.

How to download or check the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D result 2019?

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) as mentioned above

Candidates need to click on the relevant link to download the SSC Steno Grade C, D Result 2018 when the result is declared

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration number and submit

The SSC Stenographer Grade C, D result sheet or pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Take a print out of the result for reference if necessary

Candidates can go to this link for checking the result declaration notification: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Status_of_Results_as_on_29.03.2019.pdf

Meanwhile, the Commission had recently declared the final results of the SSC Steno Grade C and D Exam 2017 on the official website. The Commission even released a notification on its official website regarding the declaration of the 2017 exam results. According to the notification, a total of 617 candidates for Steno grade C and 2341 candidates qualified for the post of Stenographer Grade D document verification. On the basis of the Document Verification process, 33 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the post of Stenographer Grade C while 1434 candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade D.

