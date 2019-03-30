SSC Stenographer Grade C, Grade D recruitment 2017: The results for the Stenographer Grade C, Grade D recruitment 2017 has been declared by SSC. All the candidates who applied and appeared for the skill test can check their result by visiting the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

Vacancy details for the post of:

Stenographer grade C:

SC (Scheduled Caste): 4 vacancies

ST (Scheduled Tribes): 8 vacancies

OBC (Other Backward Castes): 3 vacancies

UR (Unreserved): 18 vacancies

Total: 33 vacancies

Stenographer Grade D:

SC (Scheduled Caste): 180 vacancies

ST (Scheduled Tribes): 101 vacancies

OBC (Other Backward Castes): 297 vacancies

UR (Unreserved Category: 856 vacancies

Total:1434 vacancies

Document verification for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D:

The document verification for the selected candidates is scheduled by the regional offices on March 23 and March 24. For the complete details of the document verification and ádmit card or hall tickets downloading, candidates are supposed to visit the website of the respective regional offices.

About the Staff Selection Committee (SSC):

The Staff Selection Commission or popularly known as the SSC was formed on November 4, 1975. The Staff Selection Commission works under the Government of India and is assigned to recruit staff for many posts in different ministries and department of the Government of India. The headquarters of the Staff Selection Commission is situated in New Delhi. There are seven regional offices of the Staff Selection Commission situated in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Bangalore, Allahabad and Chennai. The organization has two sub-regional offices in Chandigarh and Raipur. The regional offices of the Staff Selection Commission are headed by the Regional Director and all the sub-regional office is controlled by the deputy director.

