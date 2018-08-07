SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2017-2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of India will soon be releasing the admit card for the Stenography Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C&D Examination 2017. All the aspiring candidates should keep a check the official website of the SSC for further information about when the admit card will be released.

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2017-2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of India is expected to soon release the admit card for the Stenography Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C&D Examination 2017. The admit card will be released on the official website of the Commission which are sscnr.net.in, ssconline.nic.in and ssc.nic.in. According to an official notification on the official SSC website, admit cards for the examination are expected to be released soon, however, there is no official date and time which has been mentioned on the official website.

Though no specific date is mentioned on the official website, therefore all the aspiring candidates who have applied for the exam must keep a look on the website regularly. The Stenography Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C&D Examination 2017-2018 will be held from August 20, 2018, to September 13, 2018.

Stenographer is an action or process of writing in shorthand and transcribing the shorthand on a typewriter. It is one of the most required and highly paid jobs across the world. People who are well versed in more than one language like in speaking, writing and understanding, have several opportunities to apply for jobs in government offices, multinational companies and at various other places.

Also Read: Muzaffarpur rape case: Supreme court raps Bihar government, says women are being raped left, right, centre

How to check admit card for the Stenography Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C&D Examination 2017-2018

Search for the sscnr.net.in, ssconline.nic.in and ssc.nic.in website on Google

Look for the notification flashing admit card for the Stenography Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C&D Examination 2017-2018

Click on the notification to see whether there is any other clickable link to download the admit card

Also Read: Politician Kamal Haasan says Indian 2 will be his last movie

While there are several jobs in the market for Stenographers, it is also one of the most responsible jobs as it mostly deals with legal things.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More