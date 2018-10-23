SSC Stenographer Group C and D Recruitment 2018: The notification for the recruitment of candidates for the Grade C, D and B (Non-Gazetted) posts have been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website. Candidates can log in to - ssc.nic.in and download the SSC Group C and D Notification 2018 now.

SSC Stenographer Group C and D Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has finally released the notification inviting applications for the Group C and Group D posts through its official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the SSC Stenographer Group C, Group B Non-Gazzeted and SSC Group D notification are advised to check the same and download it by logging into the official website of SSC. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the posts can now check the detailed advertisement on the official website and start applying online.

According to the notification, the Staff Selection Commission will be conducting an open competitive Computer Based Examination for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group ‘B’, NonGazetted)

and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’) for various Ministries or Departments under the government. However, the number of vacancies has not been mentioned in the notification and it says that the vacancies will be determined in due course.

Moreover, candidates should note that they need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for filling up the application form online. The details of Age limit for all the posts is given in the table below:

How to download the SSC Stenographer Group C and D Recruitment 2018 notification online?

Visit the official website of SSC by logging into – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018”

Candidates will be directed to a Pdf

Now, download the pdf and take a print out for reference

Go through the details in the notification carefully without missing any important piece of information

Follow the instructions in the notification to apply online

Important Dates for SSC Stenographer Group C and D Recruitment 2018:

Online application starts on October 22

Last date for application submission is November 19

Last date for online fee payment is November 21 (till 5:00PM)

SSC Stenographer Recruitment Exam 2018: February 1 -February 6

For more information regarding the vacant positions, click on this link: ssc.nic.in

To directly download the SSC Stenographer Group C and D Recruitment notification, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_steno2018_22102018.pdf

