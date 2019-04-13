SSC Stenographer Group C, D recruitment 2018: The tentative vacancy details have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the 2018 Group C and Group D Stenographer recruitment on the official website ssc.nic.in. 505 vacancies for Group C and 696 Group D stenographer vacancies are to be filled, through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the notification which is available on the official website. SSC had released the recruitment of the Grade C and D Stenographer's position on October 22, 2018, on its official website.

SSC Stenographer Group C, D 2018 recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative vacancy details for the 2018 Group C and Group D Stenographer recruitment on the official website ssc.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, 505 vacancies for Group C and 696 Group D stenographer vacancies are to be filled. Candidates can check the notification which is available on the official website. SSC released the notification for the recruitment of Grade C and D Stenographer position on October 22, 2018, on its official website. The vacancies are mentioned for Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their attached and subordinate offices situated in various States and Union Territories across the country.

While there are 415 vacancies are available for Group C under Central Board of Excise & Customs (CBEC), D/o Revenue. Remaining vacancies are divided into 11 other departments. For Group D steno vacancies, there are 37 departments, of which 272 are for D/o Personnel & Training, DoP&T (CSSS), 93 for Central Board of Excise & Customs (CBEC), D/o Revenue, and 50 for Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) among others. SSC had conducted the phase I examination for the recruitment on February 5 and February 8, 2019. The result for the same is expected in the near future. The original notification does not contain the vacancy details which have not been released. A detailed breakdown of the vacancies can be accessed through this direct link.

Meanwhile, the registration link for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination has been ended on the official website. The examination is held every year for selection to Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices. This year, the mention will be held in the month of July.

