The online application forms for the recruitment process of Staff Selection Commission posts will be available only till today. SSC will organise an open competitive Computer based examination for hiring people in Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group ‘B’, NonGazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’) in different ministries, departments and organisations of the government of India. The candidates who have required stenography skills can only apply for the posts and the people who are not good at it will not be considered eligible candidates.

Recently, the Staff Selection Commission also announced that they are going to hire for Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018, and Junior Hindi Translator.

The applications for these vacancies are being welcomed at the official website of SSC – Ssc.nic.in. The aspirants can register online if they wish to work for SSC in future. The candidates should note that even on the last day i.e., the applications will be accepted only till 5:00 Pm. The applicants will have to pay 100Rs as a fee if they complete the payment through DD, SBI challan or Net banking. The reserved candidates and women are relieved from the fee. The age group that is eligible to apply for SSC Stenographer is 18-27

