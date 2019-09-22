SSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has notified about the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment 2019. Interested candidates can check details through visiting the official website of SSC, get the direct link for the website here.

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has notified about the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment 2019. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission(SSC), ssc.nic.in. The online application process is ongoing and the last date to apply is October 18, 2019. The official notification was released on September 17 which was postponed to September 20.

Candidates must know that SSC steno selection will be conducted through Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ examination, 2019 and after qualifying in the examination candidates will have to pass the skill test followed by document verification of the applicant.

SSC Stenographer recruitment will be conducted in the online mode only. Candidates who wish to apply can check their eligibility and apply for the job once the link of official notification is released on the website of SSC.

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: Important dates

Official notification was released on 20 September 2019

Last date of the application process: 18 October 2019

Last date for making online fee payment: 20 October 2019

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 20 October 2019

Last date for payment through Challan: 22 October 2019

Online examination dates: 05 May 2020 to 07 May 2020

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education: Applicant must be 12th pass from a recognized university or board

Age:

Maximum age to apply: 27 years

Minimum age to apply: 18 years

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

Candidates have to qualify the computer-based online test called SSC Steno Computer Based Test and on the basis of merit list will be prepared for the skill test, after qualifying the skill test candidates will be called for document verification.

