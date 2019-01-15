The result of the Stenographer Group C, D will be announced in in the month of March. As per the reports, the Commission reported that teh result will bedeclared on the scehduled date because the candidates raised some discrepancies.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the results of Stenographer group C, D recruitment examinations on March 29, 2019. Previously, the exam was declared on November 28. However, the candidates raised some discrepancies, and the Commission decided to announce the final result on the scheduled date. The applicants are requested to check the result after following certain steps.

The officials informed that after the receipt of some representations from the candidates regarding the evaluation of their Skill Test, the Commission. It will undertake a comprehensive review of such cases. The Commission will declare the final result of the examination on March 29, 2019.

How to check the declared SSC stenographer results

Step 1 – Go to the official website – ssc.gov.in

Step 2 – Check the ‘SSC stenographer results’ link

Step 3 – After reading carefully, check the cut-off

Step 4 – Return to the homepage to enter your login credentials

Step 5 – Fill all your credentials and check results

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works come under the Government of India. They recruit staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.

The headquarters is situated at New Delhi. Its regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

The Commission had declared the final result of Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016 on 07-12-2018. The Commission had declared the scorecard on the official website. Marks of Paper-II have been uploaded.

The link is available for a period of one month i.e. from 11th of January, 2019 (5:00 pm) to 10th of February, 2019 (5:00 pm).

