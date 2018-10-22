SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to release the notification regarding the recruitment of Stenographers on its official website. The application process for the same will soon begin @ ssc.nic.in and candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC.

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet released the notification regarding the opening of the application process for the recruitment of Stenographers. According to reports, the notification was supposed to release on October 22, 2018, however, it can be seen on the official website of SSC that there are no fresh updates regarding the same. Candidates interested to apply for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2018 are advised to check the official website frequently to avail the latest updates as soon as it is published by the Commission on its official website.

However, the candidates who apply for the recruitment examination will have to appear for a written test as well as a skill test for selection to the posts. The best candidates will be chosen on basis of their performance in Computer Based Examination and skill tests to be conducted by the authority. Meanwhile, the last date for submission of the filled up application forms online has been scheduled for November 19th, 2018.

SSC Skill Test details:

Candidates who are going to apply for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment Exam 2018 need to prepare themselves well in subjects like General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, English Language and Comprehension. It has bee also reported that the questions are most likely to be asked from these sections in the examination. Skill Test will be conducted to test the skills of the candidates

How to apply for the Stenographer posts?

Log in to the official website of SSC or Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

Register yourself and login with the id and password

Now, search for the apply online link and click on the provided link

Fill in all the details on the online application form

Mke application fee payment and take printout of registration slip

Now, click on the submit button

And take a print out of the application form for future reference

To go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission directly and apply online, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More