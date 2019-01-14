SSC stenographer result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' exam 2017 final result. The candidates who have appeared for the SSC Stenographer grade C, D examination, can follow the simple steps given below to check and download thier result, once it is released.

SSC stenographer result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ exam 2017 final result. If the reports are to be believed the SSC stenographer result will be declared on March 29, 2019. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will publish the result on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC had postponed the result due to some complaints from the students related to the evaluation of marks, but now the SSC has announced to the final date to release the result.

“Consequent upon receipt of some representations from the candidates regarding the evaluation of their Skill Test, the Commission has undertaken a comprehensive review of such cases. The Commission will declare the final result of the above-mentioned examination on March 29, 2019.”

The SSC recruits candidates for vacant posts under Government of India and subordinate offices. The candidates who have appeared for the SSC Stenographer grade C, D examination, can follow the simple steps given below to check and download thier result, once it is released.

Here are the steps to check, share and download the SSC stenographer results:

Step 1– Log on to Staff Selection Commission’s official website– ssc.gov.in.

Step 2– On the homepage, click on the link that reads SSC stenographer results.

Step 3– A new window will pop up now.

Step 4 – Log in with your credentials

Step 5 – Click the submit button and check the result

