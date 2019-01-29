SSC Stenographer Exam 2018 admit card: The exam for group C and D will be conducted from February 5 to February 7, 2019. To download hall tickets candidates have to check the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in. The SSC Steno exam will be held in three parts and will be in multiple choice format.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam will be held in three parts. The first part will have questions from general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks. The second part will have general awareness for 50 marks followed by the third part which will have questions from English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Applicants will have two hours to answer all questions.

The paper will be conducted in both Hindi and English language and will be a multiple choice question format. There is a negative marking of o.25 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam 2018 hall tickets: How to check

Step 1: Check the official website of the commission

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for admit card

Step 3: On the homepage click on the link for the region you have applied for.

Step 4: After selection the region you will be redirected to the regional SSC website.

Step 5: On the official website fill in the details and click submit

Step 6: After filling in the details the admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download or take a print out for future references

