SSC SI, CAPF, ASI Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the announcement of SSC SI, CAPF and ASI Paper 1 examination results through its official website – ssc.nic.in. The notification says that the results will be declared on May 25, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the notification and steps to download the same given here.

The SSC has also released the Phase-VI/2018 Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above Level) Results of Computer Based Examinations for next stage of scrutiny through its official website. Staff Selection Commission had conducted the CBT for Graduation and above level posts from January 17 to January 18, 2019 at various centres all over the country.

More than 1.5 applications were received by the SSC for Graduation and above Level posts however, only 32242 number of candidates wrote in the examination. Meanwhile, the results of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (written examination) has also been released by the Staff Selection Commission.

How to check the SSC latest notification?

Visit the official website of SSC – https://ssc.nic.in/

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Status Report as on 17.05.2019 of Results to be declared by the Commission (524.05 KB)”

On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a pdf page

Read the notification and download the same

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the link to download the SSC Latest Notification 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Statusreport_17052019.pdf

