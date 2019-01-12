The Staff Selection Commission has announced the results for Upper Division Grade Limited (UDGL) departmental competitive exam result on its official website— ssc.nic.in. The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and share their SSC UDCL result marksheet @ ssc.nic.in.

SSC UDGL result: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the results for Upper Division Grade Limited (UDGL) departmental competitive exam result on its official website— ssc.nic.in. As per the reports, the UDGL examination was conducted by the SSC on December 7, 2018, at various centres across the country and now the selection board has published the result on ssc.nic.in. The marks of Paper-II in respect all the 180 candidates are uploaded on the website of the commission, as per official notice.

The candidates, who had appeared for the examination can their scoresheet by simply entering their credentials like roll number, date of birth and centre code. The reports say that the result will be available only one month on SSC’s official website from January 11 to February 10, 2019.

The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and share thier SSC UDCL result:

Step 1: Visit SSC’s official website @ ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination result.

Step 3: A new window will pop-up on your screen.

Step 4: Enter the candidate credentials like student name, roll number and password

Step 5: The Results will be displayed on your screen now.

You may take a take print out of your mark sheet for future reference.

