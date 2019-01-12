SSC Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the publishing of the marks of the Paper II exam of Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2016 through its official website. All those who had appeared in the Departmental Competitive Exam can now check the notification on the website – ssc.nic.in.
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the marks from the website of SSC:
- Visit the official website as mentioned above
- Click on the link that reads, “Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016-Uploading Marks of Paper-II (0 KB)” on the homepage
- Candidates will be taken to a pdf
- Download the pdf and go through the details
- Take a print out of the same if necessary
Meanwhile, the SSC will also release the notification for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 examination soon on its website. The notification will be available for download at – ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates to be published by the SSC.
