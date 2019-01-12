SSC Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the marks of Paper II for Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2016 on its official website. Candidates can check the result by logging into - ssc.nic.in.

SSC Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the publishing of the marks of the Paper II exam of Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2016 through its official website. All those who had appeared in the Departmental Competitive Exam can now check the notification on the website – ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the marks from the website of SSC:

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on the link that reads, “Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016-Uploading Marks of Paper-II (0 KB)” on the homepage

Candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the pdf and go through the details

Take a print out of the same if necessary

Meanwhile, the SSC will also release the notification for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 examination soon on its website. The notification will be available for download at – ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates to be published by the SSC.

