SSC vacancies 2019: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the list of vacancies for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 on its official website, ssc.nic.in. According to the latest SSC notification released on the official website, there are in total 115 vacancies against the above-mentioned posts. All the candidates who have applied for the vacancies at SSC can check the instructions to download the SSC Vacancy list 2019 given below.

How to check and download the SSC JHT, SHT Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 vacancy list?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Final vacancies of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 (88.06 KB)”

On clicking, a PDF containing the Name of Organization, Name of Post and Department, Post Code, Categories and Grade Pay will be displayed

Check the details and download

Take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

According to the notification, the vacancies will be filled up under the following departments of Ministries – M/o Railway Junior Translator , M/o Defence (O/o the JS(TRG) & CAO) AFHQ , Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)Junior Translator , M/o Mines, Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG) , Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIT) (D/o Revenue) , IHQ MoD (N)/DCMPR Integrated HQ, Ministry of Defence (Navy), D/o Industrial Policy and Promotion, D/o Food & Public Distribution , M/o Defence (O/o the JS(TRG) & CAO) AFHQ , M/o Environment & Forests & Climate Change, Directorate of Enforcement (D/o Revenue), IHQ MoD (N)/DCMPR [Integrated HQ, Ministry of Defence (Navy)], Air Headquarters, Rajbhasha Vibhag (MHA), CHTI.

