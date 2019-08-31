SSC Western Region CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2019 released @sscwr.net: Staff Selection Commission, Western Region has released the hall ticket or the admit card for the SSC Western Region CGL Tier 2 examination. Candidates can follow the simple steps and can check, download the hall ticket for the same. SSC V CGL Paper 2 examination will take place from September 11 to September 14, 2019.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 is scheduled to be held from September 11 to September 14, 2019. In order to download their admit card, candidates can download their admit card by giving the Registration ID, Roll Number/ Name and Date of Birth.

Around 8.37 have appeared for the SSC CGL examination. Also, the candidates who will be qualified in the SSC CGL examination will be appointed on the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Accounts Officer.

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2019 for Mumbai Region

Step 1: Visit the official website of the SSC Western Region i.e. www.sscwr.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL(TIER-II) EXAM. 2018 TO BE HELD FROM 11/09/2019 TO 14/09/2019’

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on the “Search” button

Step 5: Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 and take a printout of the future use

SSC CGL Tier-II 2018-19: Exam pattern

The examination of SSC CGL Tier II will be comprised of four papers and the CBT mode paper will carry 200 marks. candidates will alotted a total of 2hours to solve the paper.

Paper 1: Quantitative Abilities

Paper 2: English Language and Comprehension

Paper 3: Statistics

Paper 4: General Studies (Finance and Economics).

