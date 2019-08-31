SSC Western Region CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2019 released @sscwr.net: Staff Selection Commission, Western Region has declared the admit card for Combined Graduate Level 2018-19. All those candidates those who had qualified the SSC CGL Paper I can download the hall ticket from the official website of the SSC Western Region (Mumbai), sscwr.net.
The SSC CGL Tier 2 is scheduled to be held from September 11 to September 14, 2019. In order to download their admit card, candidates can download their admit card by giving the Registration ID, Roll Number/ Name and Date of Birth.
Around 8.37 have appeared for the SSC CGL examination. Also, the candidates who will be qualified in the SSC CGL examination will be appointed on the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Accounts Officer.
Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2019 for Mumbai Region
Step 1: Visit the official website of the SSC Western Region i.e. www.sscwr.net
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL(TIER-II) EXAM. 2018 TO BE HELD FROM 11/09/2019 TO 14/09/2019’
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Click on the “Search” button
Step 5: Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 and take a printout of the future use
SSC CGL Tier-II 2018-19: Exam pattern
The examination of SSC CGL Tier II will be comprised of four papers and the CBT mode paper will carry 200 marks. candidates will alotted a total of 2hours to solve the paper.
Paper 1: Quantitative Abilities
Paper 2: English Language and Comprehension
Paper 3: Statistics
Paper 4: General Studies (Finance and Economics).