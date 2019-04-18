SSS MTS 2019 Exam Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination dates of the upcoming SSC MTS Exam 2019 on its official website - ssc.nic.in. All those who are appearing in the examination can check the short notification published on employment news.

SSS MTS 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination on its official website – ssc,nic,in. SSC MTS 2019 exams will be conducted from August 02 to September 06 2019 fro candidates who have filled uo the online application forms through the SSC official website. These exams will be in the Computer Based Mode. The SSC has said that these exam dates are tentative and the SSC MTS 2019 Notification carrying all the details will be released on April 22.

Here is the exam pattern of SSC MTS 2019 Exam:

There will be two papers viz objective and descriptive type

Objective paper of SSC MTS 2019 will be carrying 300 questions and the time duration has been fixed for two hours

Subjective paper will be carrying 50 marks

Candidates need to write letter or short essay in 30 minutes in the subjective paper

Selection procedure for the candidates

Candidates need to pass both the papers. The SSC has set a particular eligibility criteria for the candidates who are interested in the MTS exam. The minimum qualification is matriculation or equivalent examinations. The upcoming detailed notice will be carrying all the information including age limit. The notice will be published on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC will be filling the posts of peon, daftary, jamadar, junior gestetner operator, mali, chowkidar ans safailwala through the examination.

