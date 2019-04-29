St. Stephens college offers ten undergraduate courses and the admission process mainly focuses on Class 12 results. Though besides class 12 marks, the admission is also based on the aptitude test and interview

Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College will soon be beginning its UG admission process for academic session 2019-20. The admission process will begin from May 6, 2019, and candidates can track the college website on a regular basis to get the admission related updates. Students willing to pursue a UG course are required to apply through the official website. The college will commence the admission process for undergraduate courses from the prescribed date. Earlier, the admission process was to begin from April 15 but got delayed because of some reason.

The college offers ten undergraduate courses and the admission process mainly focuses on Class 12 results. Though besides class 12 marks, the admission is also based on the aptitude test and interview. The test has 15 marks weightage. Last year, the aptitude test for two BSC honours courses, physics, chemistry did not take place. This year, the governing body has confirmed that the aptitude test will be conducted for all undergraduate courses.

Reports also suggest that the governing body will increase the merit differential percentage to 25% for the candidates belonging to Church of North India (CNI) and Church of North India Delhi (CNI-D). On the basis of minority quota, 50% of seats are reserved for Christians. Out of 50%, 22.5 per cent is reserved for CNI, while the remaining 11.25 per cent is for the Delhi Diocese that manages the college.

The format till last year was such that candidates applying for admission in colleges had to register themselves on the online portal of DU followed by reception of a form number. The candidates were assigned a form number and had to pay fees online through DU website and then submit the application form to the college. However, the admission procedure for this year is still not clear, will be updated on the website prior to the beginning of admission process.

