BSSC Admit Card 2018: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released the Admit Cards for the upcoming inter-level combined exam on its official website. Candidates who had submitted their applications for the examination in the year 2014 are advised to download the same before the link for downloading the Admit Card or Hall Ticket gets deactivated. Candidates can check the instructions given below to download the Admit Card by logging into the official website of BSSC i.e. – bssc.bih.nic.in. Moreover, the examination dates or date sheet for the PT examination has been published by the Commission recently.

It has been reported that the Bihar Staff Selection Commission had earlier released a notification regarding this recruitment in the year 2014, however, it took four years to conduct the examination. The dates of the BSSC Preliminary Exam 2018 are as follows: December 8th, 9th and 10th. The examination will be held in two different shifts on the mentioned dates.

Candidates appearing for the examination can check the following instructions to download the BSSC Admit Card/Hall Tickets?

Log into the official website of Bihar, Staff Selection Commission, BSSC – bssc.bih.nic.in

Search for the link that reads सूचना-पट्ट in Hindi which means “Noticeboard” in the left-hand side of the homepage

Candidates will be redirected to a notice

Here, select the first link on the page that reads, “Click here to Download Admit card of Advt No. 06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (PT) Exam-2014”

Fill in the details with the necessary information and click on the submit button

Download the admit card and take a print out for future use

To go to the official website of BSSC directly, click on this direct link: https://bssc.bihar.gov.in/interadmitcard/

