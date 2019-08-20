SSC CGL Tier I exam result is likely to release today on August 20, 2019, on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the result of SSC CGL tier I through the official website. After the conclusion of the June examination, the commission had also released the tentative date for the result declaration for SSC CGL tier I examination 2018. Tier 1 examination was held from June 4 to June 13, 2019

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2018: SSC CGL Tier I exam result is expected to be released today on August 20, 2019 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates who wished to apply for SSC CGL tier I. Post the conclusion of June examination, the commission had released the tentative date for the result declaration for SSC CGL tier I examination 2018. Tier I exam was held from June 4 to June 13, 2019.

Over 25 lakh candidates had registered for the SSC CGL 2018 examination but only 8,34,746 students had appeared for the examination for the Tier I exam. Result will be released through the official website of the Commission.

Along with the tier 1 exam result, the commission is also expected to release the category wise cut off marks.

Candidates who had qualified the SSC CGL Tier I examination will have to appear for the SSC CGL Tier-II exam 2018. Tier II examination is tentatively scheduled from September 11 to September 13, 2019.

SSC CGL Tier-II exam will also be a computer-based examination. Tier II paper will consist of four papers – Paper I will be Quantitative Abilities, Paper II will be English Language and Comprehension, Paper III will be Statistics, and Paper-IV will be General Studies (Finance and Economics).

In Tier II, Paper I and Paper II are compulsory for all the posts.

While Paper III is only for those candidates who would apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) who are shortlisted for the Tier-I for this Post/ Paper. Paper IV is only for those candidates who have been shortlisted in the Tier-I for Paper-IV that is for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

