SBI PO recruitment 2019: State Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer. All Interested candidates can apply to the post through the official website- bank.sbi or sbi.co.in. Almost 2, 000 posts to be filled by eligible candidates. Applications are advised to apply for the post on or before April 22, 2019. The process of Registration is complete only when the fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode. SBI will conduct the preliminary exam tentatively on 8, 9, 15 and 16 June 2019. The admit cards for the same will release in the 3rd week of May 2019 onwards.

Important dates:

• April 2, 2019 – Commencement of submission of online application

• April 22, 2019 – Last date for submission of online application

• April 2- 22, 2019- Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges

• 3rd week of May 2019 onwards – Download of call letters for online Preliminary Examination

• 8, 9, 15 and 16 June 2019 – Online Preliminary Examination

• 1st week of July 2019 – Result of Online Preliminary Examination

• 2nd week of July 2019 – Download of Call letter for Online Main Examination

• July 20, 2019 – Conduct of Online Main Examination

• 3rd week of August 2019 – Declaration of Result of Main Examination

• 4th week of August 2019 – Download of Call Letter for Group Exercises & Interview

• September 2019- Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview

• 2nd week of October 2019 -Declaration of Final Result

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any field from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for the interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31, August 2019. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) the certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31, August 2019. Candidates possessing the qualification of Chartered Accountancy can also apply to the post.

Age Limit:

The minimum age limit of the candidate should be 21 years and Maximum 30 years.

Age relaxation:

• Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe 5 Years

• Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years

• Persons With Disabilities (PWD) – PWD (SC/ ST) 15 years

• PWD (OBC) 13 Years

• PWD (Gen/ EWS) 10 Years

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode-bank.sbi or sbi.co.in on or before April 22, 2019. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Application Fee:

• SC/ST/PWD – Rs. 125/-(Intimation Charges only)

• General/EWS/OBC- Rs. 750/-(App. Fee including intimation charges)

