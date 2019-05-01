SBI Clerk Notification 2019: The online registration process for 8653 SBI Clerk vacancies 2019 is now going on at - sbi.co.in. Interested candidates can check steps to apply before the registration last date i.e. May 3, 2019.

SBI Clerk Notification 2019: The online registration process for SBI Clerk recruitment 2019 is now going on at – sbi.co.in and the notification for the recruitment is available on the official website of State Bank of India (SBI). All the candidates interested and eligible to apply for the post are advised to register themselves for the Clerical cadre posts – sbi.co.in. The last date for online registration to SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 is May 3, 2019.

Candidates can check the official website of SBI and check the detailed notification before applying to the vacant positions.

Here’s the link to read the detailed SBI Clerk Notification 2019

Important Dates of SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019:

Online application process starts from: April 12, 2019

Online application submission last date: May 3, 2019

SBI Clerk Call letters 2019 or SBI Clerk Admit Cards 2019 for online Preliminary Examination to be published in: June 2019

SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination to be held in: June 2019

SBI Clerk Online Preliminary Examination 2019 Result to be declared in: June 2019

The download of Call letter for SBI Online Main Examination 2019 to be conducted by the authority: July 2019

SBI Clerk 2019 Main Exam to be conducted on: August 10, 2019

