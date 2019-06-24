SBI PO Result 2019 Date: State Bank of India is likely to announce the prelims result in the first week of July 2019 on the official website of the bank. The participating candidates can visit the official website and download their results. The prelims exam was held in June 2019. For information related to all the important dates, they can read the following details.

SBI PO Result 2019 Date: State Bank of India is highly likely to release the prelims result in the first week of July 2019. The result will be uploaded on the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in. Candidates who have taken part in the examination can visit the SBI’s website and download their results. The SBI had conducted the preliminary examination in the month of June 2019, on four days. Many exam centers were set up across the country to accommodate the candidates.

After the announcement of the result, candidates need to download the call letters for the online main examination which will be made available in the second week of July 2019. The SBI will conduct the online main exam on July 20, 2019, and the result will be announced in the third week of August 2019. According to experts, the overall cut-off will be around 70-75.

Important dates of SBI PO Result 2019 Date

Result of prelims exam: July first week Download of call letter for the main exam: second week of July 2019 Date for the online main exam: July 20, 2019 Result declaration date of the main exam: 3rd week of August 2019 Date for download of call letter for group exercise and personal interviews: fourth week of August 2019 Date of group exercises and interview: September 2019 Announcement of the final result: Second week of October 2019

Candidates should note that the selection process will be based on their performance in the preliminary and main exam and interview. The preliminary exam will be followed by the main exam and interview.

