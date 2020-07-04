Revised date sheet for JEE Mains 2020, JEE Advanced 2020, and NEET 2020: JEE Main 2020 will be held from September 1 to September 6 while NEET 2020 will be conducted on September 13. JEE Advanced is scheduled for September 27.

After HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s announcement on the postponement of JEE exams, students have been thanking him and expressing their relief. The minister has announced a new datesheet for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) 2020. As per the latest announcement, JEE Main 2020 will be held from September 1 to September 6 while NEET 2020 will be conducted on September 13. JEE Advanced is scheduled for September 27.

Previously, the engineering and medical entrance examinations were to be conducted in July but these have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Students are appreciating the HRD minister’s decision to choosing health over exams. Although a small fraction of students has come to show mixed reactions as well.

This decision to postpone JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 has been made over the recommendation of a committee led by the National Testing Agency’s Director-General. HRD minister had earlier asked National Testing Agency Director General (NTA DG) and other experts to examine the ongoing coronavirus situation and submit their opinions on the conduct of JEE Main and NEET 2020 latest by July 3.

Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept. pic.twitter.com/klTjtBxvuw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 3, 2020

Thank you so much sir @DrRPNishank ….you proved it this government is best Forstudents…..

Modi is the best pm you are the best hrd minister….

Once agin thanks sir for listening us….#ThankyouHRDandNTA@HRDMinistry @narendramodi @drharshvardhan @AmitShah @DG_NTA — Shubh Shukla (@Shubhan85876418) July 3, 2020

EVERY NEET AND JEE ASPIRANT ON TWITTER BE LIKE: pic.twitter.com/dysm9b311N — Kartik mittal (@kartikmittal94) July 3, 2020

Sir after your decision today all the aspirants will study and sleep properly after several days. You truly proved to your words. #ThanksSir🙏 — Susmita Sarkar (@Susmita86487992) July 3, 2020

Students and their parents, worried by the rising number of Coronavirus patients, were hosting social media campaigns to postpone JEE 2020 and NEET 2020. Now that the exams have been postponed, most of the students are appreciating the move of the HRD Minister.

