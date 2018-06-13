The government school of Rajasthan will now have spiritual lectures, every Saturday. The education department of Rajasthan has decided to organise a 30 minutes Bal Sabha for children. Such sermons will be a part of the extra-curricular activities. Each sabha organised for children will have different themes every week.

The education department of Rajasthan has decided that the government schools in the state will organise lectures by spiritual leaders once a month. In the 2018-2019 session, such spiritual lectures will be part of the extra-curricular activities in around 86,000 government schools of the state. Each school has to organise a Bal Sabha for children every Saturday for 30 minutes, stated the academic calendar released by the education department. Each Bal Sabha organised will have different patterns and topics every week.

The students will be told about inspirational incidents from the life of a prominent personality on the first Saturday of the month. The second Saturday will have a motivational, educational stories read by the grandmothers of the children or people of the older age in Sanskar Sabha.

Bal Sabha will even witness Saints giving spiritual lectures on third Saturday. On the fourth Saturday, kids will have a quiz programme on literature and epics, while the fifth Saturday will have plays and spiritual songs.

The director of secondary education, Nathmal Didel said, such programmes were also included in the 2016-2017 academic calendar. Such programmes are organised irrespective of any religion, the saints can be of any religion; be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian. The saints who are known can share the spiritual values with the students. The state education department will also set up Bharat Darshan galleries for kids in the schools.

The Minister for Education (Primary & Secondary Education Independent Charge) Vasudev Devnani took to Twitter to inform people about the galleries. The galleries will be biographical paintings of freedom fighters and prominent people, it will also detail the information on rivers.

The department in 2015 decided to keep the copies of Bhagavad Gita at secondary and senior secondary school libraries of Rajasthan state. The public libraries were filled with 15 volume collection of writings by BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya after the department orders in 2017.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More