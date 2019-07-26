SU Result 2019: Satavahana University announces the CBCS exam result. Candidates can check and download the result @satavahana.ac.in

SU Result 2019: The Satavahana University recently declared the CBCS may exam results, Students were eagerly waiting for the result of the result can now check at the official website of Satavahana University or click on the link @satavahana.ac.in to visit directly. The university announced the results for 6th, 4th, 2nd sem BA, B.Com, B.Sc results at Manabadi. Candidates can check the result @satavahana.ac.in

Candidates must know that the result will appear in an online mode and candidates must download the result for future references. As per the latest reports, due to heavy traffic candidates cannot check the result or log in to check the results. However, Satavahana University will soon resolve the problem and till then students are advised to be calm and try checking the result website again.

Follow the steps to check the SU Results 2019 online:

Step 1: Click on the link @satavahana.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the result tab

Step 3: Click on the direct link to CBCS May 2019 results

Step 4: Candidates need to fill the credentials, like roll number, date of birth, captcha, etc

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: The result will appear in the PDF form

Step 7: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further references. Government of Andhra Pradesh established the Satavahana University in 2008, university affiliates UG and PG colleges of Karimnagar and currently a total of 191 colleges are affiliated to the university. Currently, the University offers programs like M.Sc. (Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Food Science & Technology, Instrumentation Physics, and Mathematics), B.Pharmacy, M.A. (Economics, English, Sociology, Telugu, and Urdu), MBA, M.Com.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App