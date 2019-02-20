Bihar (PHED) Junior Engineer Exam 2019: sunny leone has been announced topper in Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Junior Engineer (civil) she has scored 98.5 points, In Education, Sunny has scored 73.50 points while she scored 25.00 points for her Experience. The second topper of the examination is Nirmal Chakraborty, son of Om Puri who has scored 95.69 points.

Bihar (PHED) Junior Engineer Exam 2019: Bihar public health engineering department (PHED) had conducted a recruitment examination for the posts of junior engineer (Civil) in ‘Sunny Leone’ has been announced topper. Yes! you read it right, Sunny Leone has cleared the Junior Engineer (civil) exam with a whopping 98.5% in Bihar. The second topper of the examination is Nirmal Chakraborty, son of Om Puri who has scored 95.69% in the PHED recruitment exam. In Education, Sunny has scored 73.50 points while she scored 25.00 points for her Experience.

If you are thinking about the Bollywood actress Sunny than you are wrong. This Sunny isn’t our super hot actress from Bollywood. This Bihar (PHED) Junior Engineer Exam topper Sunny is a common girl from Bihar having a similar name with Bollywood’s Sunny Leone. This commoner is a daughter of ‘Leona Leone’. According to reports in a leading daily, the Joint Secretary (management) of PHED Bihar, Ashok Kumar said that they had received an application form in the name of Sunny Leone whose father’s name is Leona Leone. However, there is no confirmation if the candidate is genuine or somebody has played a prank. Kumar further said that this can be confirmed only after the document verification process.

In the Bihar Public Health Engineering department junior engineer (civil) exam the candidate named Sunny Leone bore the application ID JEC/0031211 and her user ID is said to be 2AVRCWCT. The examination was conducted from January 15 to January 31, 2019.

Meanwhile, those who had appeared in the examination can check their results and start raising objections against PHED Bihar through its official website – phed.bih.nic.in.

